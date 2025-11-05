Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.54 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Compound has a market cap of $305.60 million and approximately $29.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $31.70 or 0.00030724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000050 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.97 or 0.41846948 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,639,550 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,639,550.0278644 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.64602759 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 605 active market(s) with $32,760,954.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.