SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Amgen by 296.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $296.70 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.