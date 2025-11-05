Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $24.90. Teradata shares last traded at $26.1860, with a volume of 776,930 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teradata by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Up 26.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.