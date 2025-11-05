AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 188.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $970.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%.The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 185,053 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 131,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

