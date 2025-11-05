Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,358 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

