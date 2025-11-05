Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.24.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. 151,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $135.51 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

