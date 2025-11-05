Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stephens from $160.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. 114,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,114. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.21. Matson has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $169.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after buying an additional 56,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 424.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.