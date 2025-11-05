HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 18th

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a 1.0% increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

HSBC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 152.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

