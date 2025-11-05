Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Monday.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

