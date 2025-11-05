Top Robotics Stocks To Research – November 4th

Teradyne, Richtech Robotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Robotics stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, selling, or enabling robots and automation systems — including industrial robots, service robots, robotic components (sensors, actuators), and the software or AI that controls them. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the growth of automation and smart manufacturing but can carry sector-specific risks such as rapid technological change, supply-chain issues, and cyclical demand in industrial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

