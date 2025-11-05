Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.
Boise Cascade Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.
Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCC
Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade
In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,587.56. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 181,025 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 35.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 313.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boise Cascade
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.