Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 3.5%

PAHC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $144,566.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,150.80. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

