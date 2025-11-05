Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.0 million-$257.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.5 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.240-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Novanta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novanta

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $184.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Novanta by 1,762.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novanta by 34.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 33,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Novanta by 48.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 18,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Novanta by 41.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.