Weyco Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Weyco Group Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:WEYS traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

