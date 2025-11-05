A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 56,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,109.97. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 390.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 899,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 771,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 678,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,162,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 516,872 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

