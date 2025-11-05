1,771 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

