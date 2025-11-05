Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Price Performance

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

About Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

