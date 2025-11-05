Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Price Performance
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.
About Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF
