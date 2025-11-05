Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

