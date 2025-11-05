Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
