Orchid Market Cap Reaches $36.77 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $36.77 million and $3.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00001866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

