Nosana (NOS) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Nosana (NOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Nosana has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Nosana has a market cap of $34.05 million and $745.00 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,025,797 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.34813593 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $782,797.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars.

