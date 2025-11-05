Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) versus Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Critical Contrast

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 6.11% 23.99% 8.14% Sappi 1.75% 6.12% 2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Sappi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.77 billion 0.43 $302.00 million $5.23 7.60 Sappi $5.46 billion 0.14 $33.00 million $0.17 8.12

Sylvamo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sappi. Sylvamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sappi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sylvamo has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Sylvamo pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sappi pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sylvamo has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sylvamo and Sappi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 2 2 0 0 1.50 Sappi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sylvamo currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Sappi.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Sappi on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and non-integrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

