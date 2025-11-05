Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.6% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.62 and a 200 day moving average of $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

