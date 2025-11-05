Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $296,598.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,460.16. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

