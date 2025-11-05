Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Simmons Bank raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The company has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

