Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.
NYSE:AMRC opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 679,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 179,943 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 106.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 96,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
