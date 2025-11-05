Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 6.77%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 294.74%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.