Genus Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 283.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $852.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $949.36 and its 200 day moving average is $828.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

