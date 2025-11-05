Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $638.0 million-$646.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.5 million. Ringcentral also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.290-4.330 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RNG

Ringcentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Ringcentral has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -195.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ringcentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ringcentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,319.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $2,291,052. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ringcentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 132,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ringcentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.