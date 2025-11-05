First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 15,493 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $815.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

