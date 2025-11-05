First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Amgen by 296.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1%

Amgen stock opened at $296.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

