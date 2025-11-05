Simplex Trading LLC Invests $7.07 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $186.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

