Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently:

11/4/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Vulcan Materials was given a new $327.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/3/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $356.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $279.00 to $278.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/21/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Vulcan Materials is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Vulcan Materials had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

