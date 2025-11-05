Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY):

11/1/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $204.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates was given a new $172.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/13/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.