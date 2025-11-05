Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $361.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $353.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $366.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $322.00 to $329.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $288.00 to $298.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $369.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

