Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Takes $377,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

