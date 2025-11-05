SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

