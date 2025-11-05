SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.
Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
