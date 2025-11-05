Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Primis Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Primis Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of FRST opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

