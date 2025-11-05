Mplx Lp (MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on November 14th

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0765 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a 12.5% increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Mplx has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Mplx stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

