Evercore ISI Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $28.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 24.5%

TDC opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teradata by 405.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.