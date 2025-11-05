Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Xometry in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities set a $75.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Xometry has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,778.75. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 825.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

