Columbia River Financial Group LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Columbia River Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BSV stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

