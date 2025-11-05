Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Cut by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $331.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $553.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

