NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 185,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 114,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $288,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

