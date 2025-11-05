Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

