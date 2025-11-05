Grass Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.29 Million (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Grass has a market capitalization of $146.29 million and $44.92 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grass token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grass has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grass alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102,265.36 or 0.99548731 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass was first traded on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,798,800 tokens. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.33441523 USD and is up 19.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $44,842,076.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.