Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head to Head Survey

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Paysign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Paysign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Paysign alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paysign and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysign 0 1 4 0 2.80 Western Union 4 10 0 0 1.71

Profitability

Paysign presently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 64.82%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paysign is more favorable than Western Union.

This table compares Paysign and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysign 9.90% 19.32% 3.64% Western Union 18.80% 60.85% 6.97%

Risk & Volatility

Paysign has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paysign and Western Union”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysign $68.54 million 4.13 $3.82 million $0.12 43.29 Western Union $4.10 billion 0.71 $934.20 million $2.29 4.00

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Paysign. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.