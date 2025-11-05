Head to Head Contrast: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & BXP (NYSE:BXP)

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of BXP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of BXP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BXP pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. BXP pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 345.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BXP has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BXP and Douglas Emmett”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BXP $3.46 billion 3.16 $14.27 million ($1.27) -54.39 Douglas Emmett $999.70 million 2.07 $23.52 million $0.22 56.31

Douglas Emmett has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BXP. BXP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BXP and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BXP -5.82% 1.35% 0.41% Douglas Emmett 3.77% 1.04% 0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BXP and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BXP 1 10 8 0 2.37 Douglas Emmett 0 6 4 0 2.40

BXP presently has a consensus price target of $79.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than BXP.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats BXP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

