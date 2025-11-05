BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.08 Million (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market cap of $3.08 million and $23.95 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT launched on May 27th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.0030186 USD and is down -9.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33,315.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

