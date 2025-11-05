USD Coin (USDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $60.90 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $60.90 billion and $29.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,265.36 or 0.99548731 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 75,059,154,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
